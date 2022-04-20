NTPC achieves highest daily gross generation of 977.07 MU

New Delhi: India's largest power producer NTPC on Wednesday said that it achieved the highest daily gross generation of 977.07 Million Units (MU) on July 28.

NTPC's total generation includes power generated from its subsidiary and JV companies.

NTPC stated that five of its power stations — Korba, Sipat & Lara in Chhattisgarh, Talcher Kaniha in Odisha and Koldam hydro in Himachal Pradesh — exhibited exceptional performance and achieved 100 per cent Plant Load Factor (PLF) on the day. NTPC's previous best daily generation was 935.46 MU achieved on March 12, 2019.

With a total installed capacity of 62,910 MW, NTPC Group has 70 power stations comprising 24 coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, one hydro, and 13 renewables, along with 25 subsidiary and JV power stations.

–IANS



