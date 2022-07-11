NTA: JEE mains results declared, 14 students score 100/100

New Delhi : The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday declared the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2022 Session for paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech), informed the officials.As many as 14 candidates scored 100 NTA Score in the entrance exam.Four candidates from Telangana were in the topper's list of the first exam including Jasti Yashwant VVS, Rupesh Biyani, Aniket Chattopadhyay and Dheeraj Kurukunda while two belonged to Andhra Pradesh namely Koyyana Suhas and Penikalapati Ravi Kishore.Sarthak Maheshwari (Haryana), Kushagra Srivastava (Jharkhand), Mrinal Garg (Punjab) Sneha Pareek (Assam) Navya (Rajasthan), Boya Haren Sathvik (Karnataka), Saumitra Garg (Uttar Pradesh) were among the others in the list.NTA Scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.After both Sessions of JEE (Main) - 2022 Examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA Scores in accordance with the policy already made.The Examination was conducted at 588 examination centres in 407 cities, including 17 cities outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis, and Bangkok.A total number of 558 Observers, 424 City-Coordinators, 18 Regional Coordinators, 369 Deputy/Independent Observers and 02 National Coordinators were deployed at the Examination Centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.The Examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati,Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu). (ANI)