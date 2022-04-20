NTA likely to conduct Delhi University Entrance Test 2020 from Sept 6-11

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to conduct Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 from September 6 to September 11, 2020.

"All aspirant desirous of seeking admission to UG, PG, M.Phil and Ph.D programmes of the University of Delhi through entrance test are hereby informed that NTA is likely to conduct the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 from September 6, 2020, to Sept 11, 2020. The detailed schedule will follow," the Delhi University said in a statement.

Applicants have been advised to carefully go through the respective bulletin of information uploaded on the website of the university's site to check the eligibility and the courses for which the entrance test shall be conducted. "Students are also advised to carefully go through the information of the entrance test that has also been posted on the website," the varsity said.

The applicants can choose the relevant courses while filling up their registration form and once submitted, following information related to entrance tests — courses selected for entrance test and entrance test centre preferences — cannot be changed, it added. (ANI)



