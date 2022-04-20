Dehradun: National Students' Union of India workers and police entered into a scuffle outside the state secretariat in Dehradun on October 13. Workers protested outside secretariat against the recruitment of forest guards. Police had to put in an arm and leg to control the angry mob. —ANI
States & UTs
NSUI Workers Enter Into Scuffle With Police In Dehradun
April20/ 2022
Categories :States & UTsTags :
Related Post
- May11/ 2023
- May11/ 2023
- May11/ 2023
- May11/ 2023
- May11/ 2023
- May11/ 2023
- May11/ 2023
- May10/ 2023
- May10/ 2023
- May10/ 2023