    Menu
    States & UTs

    NSUI Workers Enter Into Scuffle With Police In Dehradun

    April20/ 2022


    Dehradun: National Students' Union of India workers and police entered into a scuffle outside the state secretariat in Dehradun on October 13. Workers protested outside secretariat against the recruitment of forest guards. Police had to put in an arm and leg to control the angry mob. —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in