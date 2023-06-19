NSE International Exchange unveils new identity for Gift Nifty

New Delhi: As part of the wholesale switch from SGX Nifty to Gift Nifty beginning on July 3, the NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) revealed the new brand identity of GIFT Nifty on Monday.

According to a press release from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Gift Nifty has been rebranded to reflect the same standards as the NSE's Nifty 50 index.

The launch coincides with the announcement that NSE IX-SGX Connect will begin full operations on July 3. By establishing NSE IX at GIFT City, Gujarat, foreign investors will have easier access to Nifty products, allowing them to take part in India's economic progress.—Inputs from Agencies