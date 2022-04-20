NSDL ends tie-up with Alankit for PAN, e-TDS filings

New Delhi: NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd (NSDL e-Gov) on Friday said that it has terminated its agreement with Alankit Ltd as a Tax Information Network facilitator (TIN FC) or Permanent Account Number (PAN) Centre on account of non- remittance of PAN applications fees and TDS filing fees collected from applicants and filers.

"Alankit Ltd is no longer a facilitation centre service provider for NSDL e-Gov and cannot provide services on its behalf for accepting and processing PAN applications, e-TDS/e-TCS Statements etc," an NSDL statement said.

Anyone desiring to apply for a PAN card or for making 'change requests' in a PAN Card can visit any of NSDL e-Gov's 17,209 centres across the country or use its online services available on www.tin-nsdl.com.

Also, e-TDS or e-TCS Statements filers can submit their returns or statements through any of the 4,142 centres across the country. A complete list of all NSDL e-Gov's TIN facilitation centres or PAN Centres is available on its website.

—IANS