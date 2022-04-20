NSDC partners Airtel Payments Bank on skilling rural youth

New Delhi: Airtel Payments Bank on Wednesday announced a partnership with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to skill youth in rural India and enable them to find employment opportunities within the financial services industry.

The partnership aims to combine NSDC's experience, training infrastructure, and wide network with Airtel Payment Bank's industry insights to design and conduct targeted skill development programmes for rural youth.

The programmes will be tailored for imparting knowledge and skills for entry-level jobs such as Business Correspondent, Field Sales Executive, etc. among others within the financial services sector.

There will be a strong focus on adoption of digital tools to drive online banking and digital financial services given the growing penetration of affordable smartphones and 4G networks in the country, Airtel Payments Bank said.

"Through our strategic partnership with Airtel Payments Bank, we aim at imparting the youth with knowledge and training that render financial and banking services more accessible to rural and semi-urban India," Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, NSDC, said in a statement.

Airtel Payments Bank and NSDC said they will leverage their industry linkages and help the participants in finding suitable jobs.

—IANS