NSA To Be Invoked Against Assailants Of Dalit Farmer

Lucknow: The assailants of a 30-year-old Dalit farmer, Ram Vilas Rawat, in Malihabad, on the outskirts of Lucknow, will be booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

The SHO of local Malihabad police station has been suspended for negligence.

The five accused-Ghulam Ali, Mustaqeem, Mufeed, Shanu, and Guddu-drove their bikes over a hosepipe on Thursday night. Ali and his accomplices attacked Rawat when he objected.

Rawat was seriously injured in the attack and succumbed on his way to the Malihabad community health centre.

The farmer's death led to widespread protests in the area leading to clashes with the police.

Inspector General of Police (Lucknow range) Laxmi Singh said that a case under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide has been registered and the accused have been also booked under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Singh said three accused, Gulam Ali, Mustaqeem and Mufeed, have been arrested while efforts were on to arrest the remaining accused.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash visited Malihabad on Saturday and gave a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family.

He assured Suman Devi, widow of the deceased farmer that the family would be given a house under Gramin Awas Yojana and pension for Rawat's widow and father.

He assured the family of the strict action against the people involved in the attack on the farmer and that they would be booked under the NSA.

