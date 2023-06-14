NSA Doval, US counterpart Sullivan unveil roadmap for cooperation in critical technologies

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and his American counterpart, Jake Sullivan, launched an ambitious plan for Indo-American partnership in seven key high-technology fields. These domains include semiconductors, next-generation telephony, artificial intelligence, and military.

At the second Track-1.5 forum on the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), hosted by industry association CII, the roadmap was unveiled.

Doval and Sullivan also had private discussions about a range of problems, both bilateral and regional.—Inputs from Agencies