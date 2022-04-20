NRIs, Visitors Throng Varanasi For Grand PBD Celebrations

Varanasi: Stage is set for the three day Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas celebrations - a mega event organised to engage and connect with the overseas Diaspora.

The theme of PBD 2019 is "Role of Indian Diaspora in building a New India". A large number of NRI guests from all over the world have started reaching Varanasi to become part of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2019 which will get underway from Monday.

First day of PBD will be dedicated to youth and Uttar Pradesh.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be main speakers at the formal session on the first day.

The Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be held in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Government of Uttar Pradesh, where discussions will be held on the role of youth diaspora in the development of India. Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore will also address the session. On Tuesday, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The valedictory address and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards will be conferred by the President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, Januray 23. According to official source, all three days will feature a number of cultural programmes and will see recommendations based on panel discussions aimed at how help can be given to Indians abroad and how can Indian diaspora help build up a New India - as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi.

The government is chiefly eyeing diaspora help and counselling especially in areas such as renewable energy and cybersecurity.

A " Tent City" has been set up in Varanasi and in Prayagraj, where most of the NRIs are being given accommodation during the three days Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Sammelan. Participants will also have the opportunity to visit the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj and the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

Around 6000 participants from across the globe are expected to participate in the 3-day long event. Sources said after reaching holy city of Varanasi, many NRI are doing darshan at the famous Vishwanath temple and whole city has been tastefully decorated to welcome them.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is the flagship event of the Government and it was started in 2003 during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the Prime Minister. UNI