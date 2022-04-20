Nripendra Mishra in Ayodhya to discuss final stages of Ram temple

Ayodhya: Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee head Nripendra Mishra arrived in Ayodhya on Thursday to attend a two-day meeting called to discuss the final stages of the temple development scheme.

After reaching Ayodhya, Mishra did a spot inspection of the Janmabhoomi campus and held a meeting with the engineers of Larsen and Toubro, which is executing the project, at the Vishwamitra Ashram. The second meeting between the office-bearers of the Trust and the engineers of L&T and Tata Consultancy will be held at the Circuit House. Architect Sompura has also reached Ayodhya to attend the meeting.

In the meeting, engineers will present the foundation design for temple construction. At the same time, soil is being removed from the surroundings of the sanctum sanctorum for the construction of the Ram temple. The meeting will be held in four phases with Ram Trust officials and others associated with the construction work involved in the first phase.

During the two-day meeting -- January 21 and 22 -- all the attendees will discuss the material and foundation design to be used during the temple construction.

In the first phase, officials associated with the Trust and engineers of the executive body -- construction companies Larsen & Toubro and Tata Consultancy, besides experts from IIT Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and the National Building Research Institute -- will be involved.

In the two-day meeting, the final plan for the development of the entire Ram Janmabhoomi complex along with the draft of the foundation will be finalised. However, the excavation of the foundation of the Ram temple started on January 15.

