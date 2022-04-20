    Menu
    NRG Energy, Perrigo Rise; Athenex, Ontrak Fall

    April20/ 2022


    New York: Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

    Twilio Inc., up $22.90 to $415.78.

    The cloud communications company plans on investing $750 million in Syniverse, according to media reports.

    CAE Inc., up $3.48 to $29.95.

    The civil and military flight simulator company is paying $1.05 billion for L3Harris Technologies' military training business.

    Athenex Inc., down $6.64 to $5.46.

    The Food and Drug Administration declined to approve the biopharmaceutical companys potential breast cancer treatment.

    Ontrak Inc., down $27.32 to $31.62.

    The health care technology company said its largest customer is terminating its contract.

    NRG Energy Inc., up $3.85 to $40.36.

    The power company said the financial impact of recent winter weather in Texas is within its current guidance range.

    Stratasys Ltd., up $1.79 to $36.28.

    The maker of 3D printers reported a surprise fourth-quarter profit and strong revenue.

    Perrigo Co., up $1.90 to $42.26.

    The drug company is selling its generics business to Altaris Capital Partners for $1.55 billion.

    Dentsply Sirona Inc., up $6.64 to $59.71.

    The dentistry equipment supplier gave investors an encouraging financial forecast after reporting sold fourth-quarter earnings.—AP

