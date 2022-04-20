NRAI launches ''Rise For Restaurants'' to support employees

New Delhi: In an effort to help the restaurant industry fight the bitter battle of survival due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has launched ''Rise For Restaurants, a platform to support its 6 lakh members and their employees.

Through the initiative, diners can support restaurants by buying virtual cash worth Rs 1,000 at a flat 25 per cent discount from the restaurants across India that are registered on NRAI. The coupons can be redeemed in the future against dining bills at the respective restaurants.

At the time of purchase, customers only have to pay Rs 250. This amount will contribute towards paying the wages and salaries of restaurant employees. The remaining Rs 500 is to be paid by the customer only when they dine at the restaurant.

The virtual cash can be used within six months from the purchase date, with limitless purchases and no minimum expenditure amount, blackout dates or redemption conditions.

Gauri Devidayal, NRAI Managing Committee Member and Partner, Food Matters India said: "This is the first of its kind programme created by the industry, for the industry. The NRAI has developed this entirely keeping in mind the current plight of its members and their employees. Yet, unlike any other platform offering gift vouchers etc, this is the only program which recognises the concern that customers may have regarding the future recovery of restaurants and therefore, only requests 25% of the virtual cash value upfront. We have no doubt that customers will come out to support their local favourites."

Some of the restaurants that are already live on R4R program are - Barbeque Nation, Café Delhi Heights, Carl''s Jr, Desi Vibes, Farzi Café, Indigo Deli, Mahabelly, Mamagoto, Monkey Bar, Olive Bar & Kitchen, Punjab Grill, Redmango, Social, The Beer Café, The Big Chill Café, The Sassy Spoon, The Table, Zen, amongst many others.





--IANS