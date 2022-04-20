NRAI bars Indian shooters from participating in Sharif''s online league

New Delhi: The National Rifles Association of India (NRAI) on Friday barred Indian shooters from participating in an online shooting league that is set to start from July 4. The National shooting federation also threatened disciplinary action for any shooter who takes part in the league.

"It has come to our notice that an unauthorized "online league" competition is being organized without the approval of NRAI," said the NRAI in its notice to its shooters that it posted on its website.

"Shooters are advised not to participate/associate with any league match, which is not approved by NRAI.

"Disciplinary action shall be taken against shooters participating in such competition."

The league, which is the brainchild of former Indian shooter Shimon Sharif, is a month long competition for rifle and pistol shooters.

It is expected to feature up to eight teams made up of both rifle and pistol shooters.

"I think it''s the first time that the sport will witness a unique combination of rifle and pistol shooters competing as a team," Sharif had told the Olympic Channel earlier.

"Every team will comprise four shooters, two rifle and two pistol, and a coach who will all log in from their respective locations."

Sharif had previously conducted three international online shooting competitions during the lockdown and prominent Indian shooters such as Manu Bhaker, Sanjeev Rajput, Yashaswini Deshwal and Shahzar Rizvi had participated in it alongwith international stars Veronica Major and Martin Strempfl.

--IANS