Noyonita Lodh Looks Forward To Miss Universe 2014

New Delhi: Noyonita Lodh, the 21-year-old Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva Universe 2014, is excited to represent India at Miss Universe 2014 being held at Miami, Florida on January 25. Noyonita will be seen competing for various sub-contest titles like National Costume, Miss Photogenic and Miss Congeniality etc. "I am so excited to be here, it's been a wonderful journey. I have made so many friends here. I enjoy hanging out with my co-contestants, every day we participate in various activities like golf, basketball, painting, fashion shows etc and the amount of learning is immense. Can't wait for the final day and represent my country at such an iconic platform," said the 21-year-old contestant, who hails from Bangalore. "This year has been excellent for me and I have worked very hard to perform my best here. I want to thank Miss India organisation and my family and friends who have supported me. I would also like everyone's wishes and prayers to bring back the crown," she added.