Now The Real Rahul Stands Up, Lambasts Government In No Uncertain Terms

New Delhi (The Hawk): Now the real Rahul Gandhi has stood up, lambasting the Government in no uncertain terms and telling it to be worthy, constructive, development-oriented, 2021-type and not incongruous, anachronous, dictatorial, anarchic, unilateral, democracy-hating, dictatorship-loving…Rahul Gandhi displaying his new avatar without hiding his actual opinions, real feelings, truthful opinon/s praoclaimed in front of the whoke country (and abroad) that the present Government is democracy-hating, loathes people and their concerns, worries, troubles, pains, agony of theirs.

All this from him in the wake of current heightened security at the German Wall (now demolished) like sealed borders --- sky-touching iron spikes from ground, big walls, thorny roads --- of the national capital amidst the ongoing farmers' protest against the 3 agri/farm laws (The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce [Promotion and Facilitation] Act, 2020; The Farmers [Empowerment and Protection] Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities [Amendment] Act, 2020) , Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today advised the BJP-led central government to build bridges instead of walls.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote: "GOI, Build bridges, not walls!", tagging pictures of barricades and nails being placed at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders of Delhi, where farmers have been protesting for over two months against the three new farm laws.

Earlier last week, Gandhi had accused the government of "beating, threatening and bullying" farmers, demanding that the three new farm laws should be repealed immediately. He further stressed that it would be wrong for the ruling coalition to think that the protests will end.

Gandhi also accused the Modi government of destroying the livelihoods of farmers and labourers.

To the partymen/supporters/fans/aligners, he is saying in the War Room that they should be prepared 24x7x365 to side with the farmers lock, stock, barrel and resist the Government with all their might not allowing them to further exploit the farmers who already are becoming growingly desperate/reaching at the 11th hour and perhaps "point of no return" from where it will indeed be difficult for the Government to "stop" them from any further advancement. The Government of course is hellbent on not repudiating the 3 Agri Bills/Acts being openly detested by the farmers of 99% hues from all throughout the country. …Rahul of course is with them through and thorugh.