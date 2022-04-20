Now Special Security Force To Come Up In UP

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday decided to set up a Special Security Force to protect vital installations in the state.

According to official sources, the new force will be equipped to professionally deal with security issues. The state cabinet on Thursday approved setting up the force, which will provide security to government, semi-government offices, financial institutions, religious places, educational, cultural and medical institutions, metro stations, airports etc.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish Awasthi, said that the creation of the new force would also create new employment opportunities for the youth. He said that in the first phase, five companies of the SSF will be set up and they will function from the PAC headquarters.