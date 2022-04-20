Now, scanned copy of Rs 2,000 note dispensed from UP ATM

Lucknow: Days after fake notes of Rs 2,000 were dispensed from a State Bank of India TM in the national capital, an ATM in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur gave out a scanned copy of the high-denomination note, police said on Saturday.





The incident came to light when Puneet Gupta sought to withdraw Rs 10,000 from the ATM. Of the five Rs 2,000 notes that were dispensed, one was a scanned copy of the new currency, he told police.





As soon as the counterfeit currency was discovered, angry people in the queue outside the bank brought it to the notice of the bank officials.





Gupta has since filed a police complaint and an official said a probe was underway on how a scanned copy of the high denomination note found way into the ATM.





