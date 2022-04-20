Now Ram Temple First, Then 2019 Govt: Shiv Sena

Ayodhya: Taking a jibe at the Narendra Modi government, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Friday called for the new slogan that says, 'construction of temple before government'.

He clarified that Shiv Sena would not seek vote on the name of Ram in the elections. Talking to reporters here, Mr Raut ,on the eve of the maiden visit of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thakre to the birthplace of Lord Ram, said," BJP was given 4 years time to construct the Ram temple but they could do so. Now we will not give more time, and will force them to bring a legislation to construct the temple."

" Before the 2019 elections, the path for construction of Ram temple should be cleared," he said.

Mr Raut said the visit of Sena chief Uddhav Thakre is clear enough that now the party will not wait further for the Ram temple from the government." All the saints are ready to bless Uddhav Thakre during his visit to the city on Saturday," he said.

Uddhav Thakre will be reaching here on Saturday noon and will stay here till Sunday meeting the saints and worshiping at the Ram Lalla makeshift temple. UNI