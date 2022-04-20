Now Police Stations In UP To Have Four Inspectors

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police has spruced up security by appointing three more Station Officers or inspectors in big police stations of the state.

State DGP O P Singh on Thursday issued a circular which said three new inspectors would be designated as Inspector administration, Inspector Law and Order and Inspector crime.

However, the senior most inspectors of the four would be appointed as the in-charge of the police station.

The new system would be implemented in the big police stations in the state.

According to police record, there are around 1,465 police stations in the state against the requirement of 2,891.

As per recommendations made by the Police Commission in 1960-61, one police station is required for an average population of 75,000 in rural areas and 50,000 in urban areas.

A committee set up by the police department had found that for the population of the state according to the 2011 census, rural areas needed a total of 2,037 police stations, while only 1,034 were available, leaving a deficiency of 1,003 police stations.

Similarly, for urban areas, the total number of police stations needed was 854, of which only 429 were available. UNI