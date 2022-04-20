Now own Galaxy Note20 for Rs 62,999 during 'Samsung Days' sale

New Delhi: South Korean tech giant on Thursday launched 'Samsung Days' sale where its flagship Galaxy Note20 will be available for Rs 62,999 in India.

The consumers will get a discount of Rs 9,000 on Galaxy Note20 along with a cashback of Rs 6,000 while using HDFC bank cards, bringing at the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 62,999, the company said in a statement.

'Samsung Days' will be live for a week until September 23.

The smartphone is available in mystic bronze, mystic green and mystic blue colours.

'Samsung Day' offers on Galaxy Note20 are available across Samsung.com, Samsung store, leading online portals and retail stores, the company said.

The 6.7-inch Galaxy Note20 (8GB+256GB) was launched at the original price of Rs 77,999 while the 6.9-inch Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (12GB+256GB) is available for Rs 104,999 in the country.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ flat display with 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, there is an octa-core Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC -- depending on the market.

The phone also has 8GB RAM and comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable via micro-SD card. —IANS