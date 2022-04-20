Now, Minor Held Hostage, Gangraped In UP's Bulandshahr; Four Arrested

New Delhi: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly held hostage and gangraped by four minors in Bulandshahr, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on December 3.

According to the police, the accused are the victim's relatives. One of them also captured the incident on his mobile phone and posted it on the internet. The accused, including the one who made the video viral, have been arrested and an investigation is currently underway. "A case has been registered. Police arrested all four accused within two hours," said Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP, Bulandshahr, to news agency ANI.

The incident was reported just hours after a rape victim from Unnao died at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi after she was set ablaze by five men, including her rape accused, near her village. The incident happened on Thursday when she was on her way to the court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed earlier. She had suffered 90 per cent burn injuries. The woman was earlier being treated in Lucknow but later in the day, she was airlifted to Safdurjung Hospital in Delhi due to her critical condition. She had filed a rape case in March 2019. The police has arrested the five accused. They have been kept under 14-day judicial custody. Meanwhile, two weeks ago, a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad was gangraped and charred to death by five men while she was on her way home. The accused were killed in a police encounter on Friday morning.