Now, measure if your favourite restaurant is fattening you up

Washington DC: Afraid that dining at your favourite eatery may be adding kilos to your body? Now you can measure it. Developed by Cornell Food and Brand Lab researchers, The Restaurant Scorecard for Healthier Dining can be used by diners and restaurant managers alike to identify changes that can be made to promote healthy eating behaviours without undermining revenue. Lead researcher Brian Wansink, PhD, director of the Food and Brand Lab at Cornell University and author of the new book, Slim by Design: Mindless Eating Solutions for Everyday Life, said that restaurant managers want people to leave feeling good, and the scorecards could help identify potential improvements that would make diners leave feeling both satisfied and healthy. The findings will be presented at the 2015 Society of Nutrition Education and Behavior conference. ANI