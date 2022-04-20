Now Mandi Parishad Should Give 3% Cess Instead Of 2 Pc To Cow Shelters: UP CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that since the income of the Mandis has increased they should give 3 per cent cess to cow shelters instead of existing 2 per cent.

He said that this money should go to only those institutions that run the cow shelters with devotion. Some amount of this money could also go to the Animal Husbandry Department, he said.

The Chief Minister held the 157th meeting of the Governing Council of the State Agricultural Produce Markets Board (Manid Parishad) Uttar Pradesh here.

The Chief Minister said that the ongoing tension in the Gulf countries could further increase. Some people may indulge in black marketing, storage and smuggling of essential things under its guise. Such people can increase the price of these things by creating artificial shortages. "Keep a close eye on them and take strict action if necessary. Also, keep a special watch on the prices of pulses, oil and vegetables", said the CM.

The Chief Minister directed that one lab each should be provided in Lucknow, Varanasi and Gorakhpur as well as in Bundelkhand and Western UP for organic products. It would be better to set up such a lab in the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in every district, said the Chief Minister.

According to the guidelines of the Centre, 500 'haat paith' (local market) in the state should be made with the consent of the concerned gram panchayats. Make panchayats accountable for their upkeep. For this, panchayats should also charge a minimum fee, he said. The Chief Minister further said that the mandis formed under the Bundelkhand package have not shifted so far and directed officials to shift the traders by increasing the facilities there. Encourage export of agricultural products from the state. Whatever the conditions set for these are, they should be absolutely clear so that no one can interpret it according to their own interests, said the CM.

Minister of State Sriram Chauhan (Independent Charge), Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Special Secretary and Director of the concerned departments were present in the meeting. UNI