Now Lord Yamraj On Lucknow Roads To Aware People Of Traffic Rules

Lucknow: Lord Yama, the God of death is out on Lucknow roads as part of a novel campaign by the city police in collaboration with HDFC bank to create awareness about traffic rules and headgears.

In the campaign, 'Traffic Paathshala', persons dressed like Lord Yama would be deployed at all crossings to advocate importance of traffic safety. The drive will continue till November 27.

"These Yamrajs would intercept people violating traffic rules particularly to those riding two-wheelers without helmets and appeal them to follow traffic rules," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani said while launching the five-day long drive in the state capital on Friday.

The SSP also added that though the main work of the police is to curb crime in the city but now traffic control has turned out to be a big challenge for the security personnel as it concerns to 99 per cent of the capital's population. "We are grateful to HDFC Bank to launch the initiative as awareness is required for better traffic management as there is also a paucity of funds for the police to carry out such a massive drive," he admitted. The HDFC Bank officials said that they would also give small token as rewards to the people following the rules and caution them of floating the traffic rules. UNI