Now Kidney Stones Can Be Cured Without Surgery In AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Now kidney stones can cure even without surgery in urology department of AIIMS Rishikesh. By extending this facility based on modern technology, Advanced Urology Center has been established in AIIMS and services for treatment have been started. This treatment is included in the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

The services of Urology Department at AIIMS started from the year 2017. Urological operative care, robotic and open endoscopy and minimally invasive surgery were available in the department till now. But now, by expanding the facilities of modern technology based treatment, Advanced Urology Center has also started working here.

On this , Padmashri Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS said that facility of treatment of kidney stones has been started at the Advanced Urology Center without surgery or making an incision. Now, there will be no need to make the patient unconscious to break stones with new technology and facilities. With the introduction of this new high-tech facility, the patient receiving kidney stone treatment will be discharged from the hospital on the same day.

Dr. Ankur Mittal, HOD Urology Department told that Advance Urology Center will work as a dedicated center. The center has state-of-the-art medical facilities and surgical facilities related to urology. The new center has additional corporal shock wave lithotripsy facility. With this facility, stones of maximum size of one and a half cm in the kidney can be broken without any operation. This technique is very accurate and convenient. He said that modern and latest high-tech Dornier Delta-2 machine has been installed in Advanced Urology Center. In addition to the facility of urodynamics testing for screening of urinary tract diseases, advanced video and ambulatory urodynamics facilities are also available here. On this occasion, Prof. Latika Mohan Medical Superintendent, Prof. Manoj Gupta Dean Academic, Prof. UB Mishra Dean Hospital Administration, Dr. Bina Ravi Senior Surgeon, Trauma Surgeon Dr. Madhur Uniyal, Dr. AK Mandal, Dr. Vikas Panwar, Dr. Sunil Kumar, Dr. Shanky Singh, Dr. Rudra etc. were present.

Features of Advance Urology Center:

The center has facilities for X-ray, micturating cystourethogram (MCUG), retrograde urethrogram (RUG), nephrostogram, ultrasound, trans-rectal ultrasound (TRUS) guided prostate biopsy and image guided therapeutic procedures. For this, the latest imaging equipment, ultrasound machines and C-arm fluoroscopy machines have been installed here.