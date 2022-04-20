Now, jam online with India's great musical minds

New Delhi: While most Indians are stuck indoors amid a nationwide lockdown to avoid COVID-19 spread, there is no dearth of people getting creative with their hobbies and passions. One such initiative focuses on music.

An innovative digital series by the Indian Performing Rights Society Ltd (IPRS), titled "IPRS CreativeShala", is all about creatively utilizing the newfound leisure time and being positive amidst the crisis. An opportunity for music enthusiasts to hear from experts in the field, the series will entail a series of jamming sessions with a fun blend of masterclass, interviews, workshop and live chat by well-known musicians, composers, lyricists and authors on music and creative writing, streaming LIVE every Thursday and Sunday evening on Instagram.

"Creativity is a process of constant learning and evolving. Creative communities thrive on connections and group learning. These online sessions are open to everyone who wants to foster creativity. A quirky mix of a celebrity hangout, an informal chat and an impromptu jamming session, the series has something for everyone," said lyricist and screenwriter Mayur Puri, who is part of the Instagram live sessions.

The series has featured Indian singer Anupam Roy, and will have playback singer Priya Saraiya on board on April 2.

