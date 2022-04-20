Now HIV infected Clients will also be treated in AIIMS Rishikesh

AIIMS Rishikesh got the recognition of Anti-Retroviral Therapy Center

Till now this facility was only in Haldwani and Dehradun

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Treatment facility for HIV-infected clientts will also start soon in AIIMS Rishikesh. The National AIDS Control Organization NACO has recognized AIIMS as an ART center. The special benefit of this center will be available to those people who are HIV infected and yet used to turn to Haldwani or Dehradun for treatment.

HIV-infected client is treated with 'Anti-Retroviral Therapy' ART. In Uttarakhand, only the Doon Medical College Dehradun and Sushila Tiwari Governmet Hospital Haldwani were recognized as ART centers. But now for the convenience of HIV infected clients, AIIMS Rishikesh has also been granted the permission of ART Center by the National AIDS Control Organization NACO.



It is worth mentioning that HIV infection due to unprotected sex, Mother to Child transmission sharing needless etc can be troumatizing and fatal. According to experts, the symptoms of an infected person's may be blisters in mouth ulcer, sudden weight loss, fever, and long-term diarrhea etc. According to the UKSACS there are currently around 70 HIV clients identified in the adjacent districts of Rishikesh and Garhwal.



Padmashree Prof Ravikant Director of AIIMS said that HIV infection does not mean the end of life. With proper medical care, an HIV-infected person can also live a healthy life for a long time. Anti Retroviral Therapy (ART), if taken at the right time, helps prevent HIV infection from mother to new born baby and due to exposure to infected needle sharp object. This therapy increases both quality of life and longevity. The National AIDS Control Organization (NACO), a constituent of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has given permission to operate the ART Center in AIIMS. With the introduction of this facility, HIV infected persons living in Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Pauri districts besides Rishikesh and surrounding areas will be of particular benefit.



Dr. Meenakshi Khapre, Nodal Officer and Assistant Professor of Community and Family Medicine Department said that due to lack of facilities in ART treatment clinics, HIV positive clients had to go to Doon and Haldwani for treatment. The services of ART clinics will be started to treat HIV infected people as soon as the conditions of Covid-19 are normal. She informed that 'Uttarakhand State AIDS Control Society' USACS is coordinatingand being very helpfull. staff including the counselor data entry operator have been trained in doon medical college. Integrated Counseling and Testing Center (ICTC) an facility mode will also be operated at AIIMS for screening of HIV. So that HIV infected client can be screened and treated in one place.



ART Treatment Center How will Work



ART can prevent the progression of the disease by minimizing HIV infection. Also, this therapy increases the immunity power of the body. In ICTC Center, client will be given pre counselling to identify their risk and then tested after informed written consent. if positive will be counselled again and refered to ART Center for further treatment. In ART Center apart from free medication, lab diagnostic procedures, counselling, managment of other infection, linking with NGO's for support to client and his family will be provided.

