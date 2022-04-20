Now, Google Adds Annoying Icons To Search On Desktop

San Francisco: In a major design tweak, Google has added tiny favicon icons to its search results for reasons unknown, creating more clutter in what used to be a clean interface.

As you may have noticed in the last couple of days, Google has introduced icons within its Search results on desktop. These icons were launched in Google Search on mobile devices, helping users distinguish between results so that they could better tell which site they were going to click.

The new desktop design tweak also adds in bolded ''Ad'' icons to distinguish advertisements from search results, Slash Gear reported on Friday. According to the search engine giant, the new search results a "visual refresh" one that first arrived on mobile devices last year. In an usual Chrome desktop browser, it feels like an aggravating, unnecessary tweak. The change does not actually help the user determine how good, bad, or reputable an actual search result might be. --IANS



