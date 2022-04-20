Now, Free Wi-Fi Available At All Blue Line Metro Stations In Delhi

New Delhi: Free WiFi facility was activated across all 50 stations on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line today, making it easier for thousands of commuters to access internet on the go.

The 50-km-long Blue Line, which connects Noida City Centre and east Delhi's Vaishali to the Dwarka sub-city, is the largest operational corridor of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The commuters will be able to avail the wifi services by logging onto 'Oui DMRC Free Wifi' and access email, Facebook, Google, video chat as well as live streaming of cricket and football matches, the DMRC said in a statement.

In October last year, free WiFi was rolled out on the premium Airport Express Line stations and the same will be made available on all stations of the Yellow Line and inside trains of the Airport Line.

The Yellow Line connects Gurgaon's Huda City Centre and North Delhi's Samaypur Badli while the Airport Line stretches between New Delhi Metro station and Terminal 3 of the Delhi Airport.

The DMRC has tied up with Techno Sat Comm to provide the facility. The same consortium is providing the facility at the Airport Line, the statement said.