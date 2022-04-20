Now fly with new gen 'smart luggage' equipped with GPS

Washington: Samsung and Samsonite have joined hands to come up withsatellite-tracked suitcases . The new generation "smart luggage" relays location to owners' smartphones and will use GPS to track their location, alerting travelers when their luggage is unloaded from an aircraft or about to appear on the carousel, the Verge reported. Samsonite chief executive Ramesh Tainwala asserted that smart luggage will be able to communicate with the traveller but it needs to be able to do much more than just give its location. If reports are to be believed, these bags can also send out alerts when they are being opened or when their owner moves more than a few meters away. A more achievable goal is creating smart bags that don't need to be checked in at airports and chips inside the luggage will instead communicate with airlines, informing them of their weight and destination. ANI