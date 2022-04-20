Now, Explore Planets, Moons Using Google Maps

Los Angeles: Google Maps has introduced a new feature that allows you to 'zoom out' from Earth and explore other planets and moons in the solar system.

Some of the newer added bodies include the moons of Saturn, like Enceladus, Titan, and Mimas.

"Explore the icy plains of Enceladus, where Cassini discovered water beneath the moons crust-suggesting signs of life. Peer beneath the thick clouds of Titan to see methane lakes," Stafford Marquardt, Product Manager at Google, wrote in a blogpost. "You can visit these places - along with many other planets and moons - in Google Maps right from your computer. For extra fun, try zooming out from the Earth until you are in space!" Marquardt said. Google has also added Pluto, Venus, and several other moons for a total of 12 new worlds for users to explore.