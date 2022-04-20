Now Even 'Mamata Didi' Chants 'Chandi Path' In Temple: Yogi In Purulia

Purulia (West Bengal): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on March 16 during a public rally in West Bengal's Purulia took a jibe at Mamata Banerjee and said that now Mamata Didi is chanting 'Chandi Path' in the temple. "There is a change. Before 2014, there was a generation in the country, who use to fear that their secularism will be at risk if they visit temple. But now, I see Mamata Didi is chanting 'Chandi Path' in the temple," said CM Yogi. —ANI