Now Congress Provides List Of 1000 Buses To UP Govt For Migrant Workers

Lucknow: Politics was underway between Uttar Pradesh government and the Congress over the migrant workers and now the Uttar Pradesh Congress has handed over the list of buses they had provided in the borders to ferry the migrant workers.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had slammed the Congress for doing politics over migrant workers and said that though they had offered to provide 1000 buses but did not give the list of the buses and their registration numbers and other details.

Mr Adityanath had, thereafter, outrightly rejected the Congress' offer with saying that UP government was doing everything for the migrants. Earlier Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had offered UP government of 1000 buses to ferry the migrants.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Congress leaders here claimed that they have handed over the details of the 1000 buses to the state government. Party state president Ajay Kumar Lalu told reporters here that party was doing everything for migrants and till date had provided food packets to 60 lakh people by running 22 community kitchens in the districts. "We have also put up food and water stalls at the border of the state to provide help yo the migrants coming from other states," he added. Mr Lalu, however, slammed the Yogi government for its laxity in providing relief to the migrants who assembled in large numbers on the state border. UNI