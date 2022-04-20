Now check your Yahoo account on Gmail

New York: No matter how many email addresses you have, a new Gmail app makes it possible to see all your mail accounts (even @yahoo and @outlook) on Gmail itself. The new app, part of an endeavour by Google to be a one-stop email shop, is available for Android devices. The new upgraded Gmail app lets users see mail even from non-Gmail accounts, GMANetwork reported. The upgrade should be convenient for students and workers with multiple email accounts, software engineer Regis Decamps was quoted as saying. "However many email addresses you have, today's improvements to the Gmail app for Android make it easy to manage all your mail from all your accounts while you're on the go," Decamps said. Also, he said one could view and respond to all emails from other accounts using the "All Inboxes" option -- without having to hop between accounts. Even better, the new app allows threaded conversations even for non-Gmail accounts. This keeps messages organised and gives a user the context needed to reply to long email threads. "Now messages from your Yahoo, Outlook.com and other IMAP/POP accounts will get the same special treatment, appearing neatly stacked as one conversation," Decamps said. The new app also features smarter search and better auto-complete. Other features include larger attachment previews and the ability to save to Drive with a single tap. IANS