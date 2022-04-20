Now, Buy Onions On Loan In Varanasi By Keeping Aadhaar Card As Mortgage

Varanasi: The skyrocketing price of onion across the country have brought tears to everyone's eyes forcing the people to come up with unique ways to protest against the rising prices of onions.

The inflated onion price has also opened a window of opportunity for the opposition parties to target the BJP government. In Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP is in power, some workers of Samajwadi Party's youth wing came up with a unique way to lodge their protest against rising onion prices by setting up a counter in Varanasi where they gave 'onions on loan'. The counter also says that people can 'mortgage' their Aadhaar cards as security and take onions. Talking to ANI, a Samajwadi Party worker said, "This is being done to register our protest against the high price of onions. We are giving onions by keeping Aadhaar Card or silver jewellery as mortgage. At some shops, onions are being kept in lockers as well."

In Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, Congress workers registered their protest against the rising prices of the essential commodity by selling onions at Rs 40 per kilogram outside the state assembly. The Congress workers claimed that the rising price of onion has left the household budget in total disarray and the government has not taken any step so far to curb the rising prices.

It is to be noted that prices of onions have jumped to Rs 100 per kilogram in several districts of Uttar Pradesh including Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Bhadohi, Barabanki and Gonda. On November 20, the Union Cabinet had approved to import of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of onion to check the rising prices of the essential commodity.

Around 50,000 tonne of onion is consumed in India annually, out of which 25% onions are produced in Nashik, Maharashtra. Sources told Zee Media, that onion is currently selling at Rs 5,000 per quintal in Nashik and the price is increasing by Rs 10 to Rs 30 in retail market.



