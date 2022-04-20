Now, Ayurvedic Care For Your Pets

New Delhi: The pet grooming industry is booming, and as the world is reawakening to Ayurveda's benefits, a new petcare line is bringing age-old wisdom to pet products.

"We eat organic, wear ethically made clothes, support local brands, and recycle waste. We are living in a conscious world,and are super happy about it. But there is one very important part of our life that still needs that all-natural touch. Our pets!

"We have so thoroughly brought a healthy shift in our lives, but then, why do we keep our pets away from the benefits of organic infused goodness?" says Dhruv Kumar, who founded Petveda, following an ayurvedic skin and care line run by his father.

His is a family of pet lovers, and currently has seven dogs. A he says, "caring for your pet is a great joy!"

"Petveda, was my father's vision, as he was a firm believer in the healing properties of ayurvedic herbs and always felt that ayurvedic herbs would be extremely beneficial for pets as well," Kumar told IANSlife.

We have developed each formulation and product using ayurvedic extracts and essential oils, based on studies of properties of plants, herbs and other natural ingredients as laid out in the ancient scriptures of Ayurveda, he added.

As modern pet parents continue to seek out only the best for their pets, Kumar feels they have become a "lot more aware, sensitive and conscious towards good care of their pets".

How does Petveda help?

"In the past, humans used their own shampoos on their pets under the false belief that it's all the same. The pH level of a pet's skin is much lower as compared to that of humans. Even baby shampoos are too acidic for a dog's skin.

"The other problem which we felt of utmost concern was the usage of pet shampoos or grooming products that contain harsh chemicals. Petveda was created to solve day to day issues of our four legged family members. of the pet or the environment as a whole."

Petveda's products are available on Amazon and petveda.com.

(Siddhi Jain can be contacted at siddhi.j@ians.in)

–IANS