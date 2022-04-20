Now, Ask Frozen Characters To Tell Stories Using Google Assistant

San Francisco: With Frozen (movie) fever taking over, Google has added a new skill to its Assistant that now lets users have characters from the film read them a story.

The new update is currently available across all Google Assistant devices by default. To activate it, users just need to say: "Hey Google, tell me a Frozen story." When you do, you''ll launch the skill (there''s some music and an intro), which takes you to a campfire with some of the film''s main characters. After the intro has finished playing, you or your child can select a character you''d like to tell you a story, Life hacker reported on Sunday.

Each of these tales from Frozen is about three or four minutes long from the beginning to end.

The stories last just a few minutes, making them a decent option when you need a bathroom break without the kiddo or want to put something quick on before bedtime, the report added. --IANS