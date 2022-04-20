Now, Akhilesh calls Rahul Gandhi 'a good boy'

Lucknow: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday got a return compliment from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav who called him a "good boy, who should come more often" to the state." Akhilesh Yadav was responding to questions on the 2,500-km long 'Kisan Mahayatra', currently being undertaken by Gandhi in which the Congress leader will cover 223 assembly segments. Asked the possibility of a political alliance between the two parties,he refused to comment but added that the Congress Vice President was "a good person, a good boy and if he stays put in UP more often, they might actually end up being friends". He also added in the same breath that he found nothing wrong in two people becoming friends, even if they were from different political parties.A few months back, in his first interaction with party workers in Lucknow, Gandhi had called the 43-year-old Chief Minister an "accha ladka" (a good boy). IANS