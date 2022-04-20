Now, a battery that can charge your mobile within 60 seconds

New Delhi: Ever thought of a mobile charging battery that can charge your phone in less than a minute? Here is some good news as researchers have developed a bendable aluminum battery that recharges smartphones in less than 60 seconds. The device developed by researchers at the Stanford University, is capable of recharging phone batteries to full capacity in just a minute. Lead author and professor of chemistry at the university, Hongjie Dai was quoted as saying: �We have developed a rechargeable aluminum battery that may replace existing storage devices, such as alkaline batteries, which are bad for the environment, and lithium-ion batteries, which occasionally burst into flames�. The first high-performance aluminium battery is far more greener and safer. It consists of two electrodes - a negatively charged anode which is made of aluminum and a positively charged graphite cathode along with an ionic liquid electrolyte. The invention is certainly being seen as an advancement and has the potential to revolutionise the way we use mobile phones. The research was published in the journal Nature.