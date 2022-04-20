Now a 12-year-old Sushant fan ends life

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh): Apparently upset over the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, a 12-year-old boy, allegedly ended his life in the same manner that the Bollywood actor did a week ago by hanging himself in his house. This is the third young fan to have taken the extreme step.

The family claimed that the Class 6 student would remain glued to the TV watching the news of the actor''s suicide before he took the extreme step on Saturday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sarvesh Mishra said that the boy, whose father is an engineer with a private firm in Greater Noida, was at home with his mother, elder sister and grandmother.

He went up to his room upstairs, bolted the door from inside and hanged himself with a cloth.

The police officer said that the post mortem was not conducted on the request of the family.

"There is no other apparent reason which could have made the boy end his life. We would request all parents to keep their children away from disturbing details of morbid incidents on news and social media," he said.

On June 16, a Class 10 student, who could not bear the loss of his favourite star, had committed suicide in Bareilly.

Before hanging himself to death, the boy left a suicide note, in which he wrote, "If he can do it, Why can''t I"

Earlier, a girl ended her life in Odisha because she could not bear the actor''s passing away.

