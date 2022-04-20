Now, 3 Months Imprisonment For Misbehaving With Health Workers In Uttarakhand

Dehradun (The Hawk): Cases of misbehaviour with the health workers that are engaged in fighting Coronavirus are continuously coming to light. On 15th April people had misbehaved with Asha Worker who had been conducting the door to door survey. Cases of beating of workers at quarantine centres have also come to light. In view of such cases, the state government has amended the COVID-19 Rules and Manuals. Now there would be provision for 3 months imprisonment for misbehaving with any health worker in the state. The rules say that if anybody misbehaves with the health workers or damages government property then they can face imprisonment from 3 months to 5 years. There is also provision for penalty of Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakhs. Violence with a health worker would be a non bailable offense. Investigation should be completed within 30 days of the filing of the FIR. The amended rules have been issued after approval from the Governor under which miss behaviour with health workers during COVID-19 crisis would be taken as a crime. Action would also be taken against those people who do not wear mask and spit in the public.