Now 'pink booths' for vaccinating women in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has started special 'pink booths' for encouraging women to get themselves vaccinated against the Coronavirus.

Around 150 'special pink booths' have so far been set up in the state -- two in each district.

The state government has given instructions to set up these camps in district women hospitals or district joint hospital. As per need, such camps will be set up in tehsils as well.

According to the government spokesman, the chief minister said that the government is starting 'women special' vaccination booths in all districts and all women should get the vaccine as soon as possible.

Earlier, the state government had set up two-storied pink police booths, exclusively for the women. These pink police booths are administered by female police officers. The booths are secured with CCTV cameras and connected to the 1090 Women Powerline for grievance redressals. This is all a part of the 'Safe City' project, undertaken as a part of the 'Smart City' banner.

—IANS