Novak Djokovic matches Rafael Nadal in rankings

Madrid: Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic held on to the World No.1 spot with 13,845 points in the latest rankings released on Monday. Djokovic has thus matched the achievement of Spain's Rafael Nadal of topping the rankings for 56 weeks in a row. The Serb's next target will be John McEnroe's record of topping the charts for 58 consecutive weeks, reports Efe. The rankings remained unchanged this week as Swiss Roger Federer held on to second place, followed by Scotland's Andy Murray. Nadal remained in 10th place. The top-10 rankings: 1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 13,845 points 2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 9,665 3. Andy Murray (Scotland) 7,840 4. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 5,790 5. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 5,525 6. Tomas Berdych (Czech) 5,140 7. David Ferrer (Spain) 4,325 8. Milos Raonic (Canada) 3,810 9. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 3,495 10. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 3,000. IANS