Nov 26 To Be Celebrated As Constitution Day

Dehradun: The Government of India has decided to celebrate the 26 th day of the November of every year as the "CONSTITUTION DAY" to promote constitutional values among citizens. On this occasion officers, scientists, employees assembled in the convocation hall of FRI on 26 th November, 2019. Sh. Arun Singh Rawat, Director, FRI read out the preamble of the constitution of India and all the officers and employees took oath to abide by it.