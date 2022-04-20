Notification Issued For UP Legislative Council Bypolls

Lucknow: The notification for the by-election to the four seats of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council was issued here today. The elections to all the four seats of the Council would be held separately and thus BJP is slated to win all the seats, which were held by the Samajwadi Party earlier. The BJP is all set to win all the four seats of the Upper House of the state Legislature. All the four members are set to be elected unopposed as the ruling coalition led by the BJP enjoys huge majority in the state assembly having 325 MLAs out of total strength of 403 of the state Assembly. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his two deputies--Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya and one of the two ministers would be going to the Upper House in the bypolls. However, suspense still prevails on who among the ministers will be dropped as there are four vacancies while five ministers, including the Chief Minister need to enter the Legislature before September 19. The nomination papers could be filed from August 29 to September 5. The date of withdrawal of papers is September 8. The polling and counting of votes will be held on September 15. Principal Secretary of UP Assembly Pradeep Kumar Dubey, the returning officer for the by-elections, here today said that the notification for the bypolls was issued at 1100 hrs. The Election Commission on August 24 had announced by-elections on only four of the six seats of the Legislative council which had recently fallen vacant following the resignation by five MLCs of the Samajwadi Party and one from the Bahujan Samaj Party. The ruling BJP still needs one Assembly or Legislative Council seat to ensure that five of its ministers could stay on in the state Cabinet. By September 18, Mr Adityanath, his deputies and Ministers of State Swatantradeo Singh and Mohsin Raza have to become a member of either of the House of the bicameral state Legislature to continue in the Cabinet. They need to become members of the state Legislature within six months of taking oath as ministers. The Adityanath Cabinet had taken oath of office on March 19. Five of the six MLCs have resigned allegedly to accommodate these ministers. But the EC has refused to hold elections on two of the six seats on the ground that the remaining tenure of both MLCs was less than a year. Though one Assembly seat has fallen vacant following death of BJP MLA Mathura Prasad Pal on July 22, and it will not be possible to complete a bypoll on the seat before September 19. By-polls have been announced for seats that fell vacant following the resignations of SP's Bukkal Nawab, Yashwant Singh, Sarojini Agarwal and Ashok Bajpai and Ambika Chowdhary. Barring Ambika Chowdhary all have joined the BJP. The term of Bukkhal Nawab and Yashwant's would have come to an end in July, 2022, while Ms Agarwal's and Mr Bajpai's in January, 2021. The other two MLCs — BSP's Jaiveer Singh and SP's Ambika Chaudhary — had resigned on July 29 and August 9, respectively. While Jaiveer too had joined BJP, Chaudhary had joined BSP before the UP Assembly elections. The term of Ambika Chaudhary and Jaiveer Singh were to end on May 5, next year. According to Election Commission sources, since the remaining tenure of the two members is less than a year, bypolls cannot be held to fill these vacant seats. UNI