Notification Issued For Oct 21 Bypolls

Lucknow: Notification for the October 21 bypolls to 11 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh was issued here on Monday.

The bypolls were necessitated after the MLAs got elected to Lok Sabha while one got elevated as the Governor.

However, the EC was yet to announce the bypoll date for Tundla Assembly seat in Ferozabad district.

EC on Saturday announced the bypoll dates for UP along with that of Maharashtra and Haryana.

Election Model Code of Conduct in the 11 Assembly constituencies was enforced immediately after the announcement of the bypoll dates.

According to EC sources here on Monday, the last date for filing of the nominations is September 30. Papers would be scrutinised the following day while October 3 is the last date for withdrawals.

The polling would be held on October 21 through EVMs and VVPAT and results would be declared on October 24, the sources said.

However, chances of candidates going for nomination process till September 28 are less owing to 'pitrapaskh'. Most of the nominations are likely to be filled in the last two days-- September 29 and 30.

Meanwhile, BJP would be announcing the candidates in Navratra, though the BSP and the Congress have already done. SP too had announced candidates in some of the seats.

Assembly seats which are going to bypolls are-- Jalalpur, Pratapgarh, Rampur, Lucknow Cantonment, Gangoh, Manikpur, Balha(SC), Iglas(SC), Zaidpur(SC), Govindnagar and Ghosi.

The Ghosi seat in Mau district was vacated by BJP member Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed the Governor of Bihar. Except for Rampur and Jalalpur, all the seats were of the BJP. In Rampur, SP member Mohammad Azam Khan resigned after being elected to Lok Sabha while from Jalalpur in Ambedkarnagar district, BSP member Ritesh Pandey, resigned after winning the Ambedkarnagar LS seat. However, in Pratapgarh, the Sangam Lal Gupta was MLA of Apna Dal ( Sonelal) , a partner of the BJP but he won the Lok Sabha as BJP candidate.

The BJP members who resigned after being elected to Lok Sabha are Akshywar Lal Gond from Balha( Bahriach) , R K Singh Patel from Manikpur( Chitrakoot), Upendra Singh from Jaidpur( Barabanki), Pradeep Kumar from Gangoh( Saharanpur), Rajveer Diler from Iglas( Aligarh), Rita bahuguna Joshi from Lucknow Cantonment and Satyadeo Pachauri from Govindnagar( Kanpur).

BJP member SP Singh Baghel from Tundla in Ferozabad district too resigned after being elected to LS but EC is yet to announce the bypolls there. UNI