Notification for fourth phase of elections in UP issued

Lucknow: The notification for the fourth phase of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh was issued today and process of nominations started in 53 Assembly seats in 12 districts, particularly of Bundelkhand region which will go to polls on February 23.



State Chief electoral officer T Venkatesh told UNI here that the notification for the fourth phase was issued at 1100 hrs today after which the filing of nomination process started in these 53 assembly seats.

February 6 is the last date for filing of nominations for the fourth phase while on the next day, the papers would be scrutinised. February 9 is the last date for withdrawals of nominations.

In the fourth phase there would be 1.84 crore voters who will exercise their franchise at 19,487 polling booths.

The polling for the fourth phase would be held on February 23 while counting of all the seven phase polling would be held on March 11.

In the fourth phase Assembly seats, the parties which won these seats in 2012 are SP- 24, BSP- 15, BJP- 5, Congress -6 and others -3.

The 12 districts going to polls in the fourth phase are Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Allahabad, Jalaon, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Rae Bareli and Chitrakoot.

The nomination process for fifth phase in 52 segments would be issued on February 2 , sixth phase in 49 segments on February 7 and seventh and last phase in 40 segments on February 9.

The fourth phase of polling would be held in assembly segments Rampur Khas, Babaganj (SC), Kunda, Vishwanath Ganj, Pratapgarh, Patti, Raniganj, Sirathu, Manjhanpur (SC), Chail, Phaphamau, Soraon (SC), Phulpur, Pratappur, Handia, Meja, Karachhanna, Allahabad West, Allahabad North, Allahabad South, Bara (SC), Koraon (SC), Madhaugarh, Kalpi, Orai (SC), Babina, Jhansi Nagar, Mauranipur (SC), Garautha, Lalitpur, Mehroni (SC), Mahoba, Charkhari, Hamirpur, Rath (SC), Tindwari, Baberu, Naraini (SC), Banda, Chitrakoot, Manikpur, Jahanabad, Bindki, Fatehpur, Ayah Shah, Husainganj, Khaga (SC), Bachhrawan (SC), Harchandpur, Rae Bareli, Salon (SC), Sareni, Unchahar.





