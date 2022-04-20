Notification For 3rd Phase Of UP LS Polls Issued

Lucknow: The Election Commission on Thursday issued notification for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The constituencies going to polls in the third phase are Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Firozabad, , Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla, Bareilly and Pilibhit. The last date for filling nominations is April 4, while scrutiny for the same will be held on April 5. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 8. A strong 1,76 crore electorate, including 95,56,471 males and 80,92,943 females, is expected to exercise their franchise in the third phase of polls at 20,116 polling booths. In the third phase, among the union minister- Santosh Kumar Gangwar (Bareilly), Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Mainpuri), actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada (Rampur) will be in the fray.

The Pilibhit seat, represented by Union minister Maneka Gandhi, will now be contested by her son Varun Feroze Gandhi and she has been shifted to Sultanpur, the seat of Varun. UP is going to polls in all the seven phases in 80 Lok Sabha seats. Already nomination process was underway for first two phases. The fourth phase of nominations in 13 seats would be issued on April 2, fifth phase in 14 seats on April 10,sixth phase in 14 seats on April 16 and seventh and last phase in 13 seats on April 22. UNI