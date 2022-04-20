Notices to 13 People for Recovery of Rs 21L for Vandalising Public Property During Anti-CAA Protest in Lucknow

Lucknow: The Lucknow district administration has issued notices to 13 people for recovery of over Rs 21 lakh as damages for vandalising public property during the anti-CAA protests here on December 19, an official said on Thursday.

The recovery notices were served by an additional district magistrate and they have been asked to deposit the fine within 30 days, Lucknow Commissioner Mukesh Meshram told PTI.

A total recovery of Rs 4.5 crore has to be made to offset the damage caused during the anti-CAA stir in the state capital and this is the first list of people to whom notices have been issued, he added.

—PTI